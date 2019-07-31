Home

Muriel Olwen (Olwen) IRETON

Muriel Olwen (Olwen) IRETON Notice
IRETON, Muriel Olwen (Olwen). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 28th July 2019 at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane, aged 96. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ken (dec) and Margaret (Pirongia), Jane and Barry Gordon (Whakatane), Derek and Kay (Akld). Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Carter House and Mary Shapley Care Home for their loving care of mum for 9 years. A private celebration of Olwen's life will be held. Communications please to the Ireton Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 31, 2019
