Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel PHINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel PHINN

Add a Memory
Muriel PHINN Notice
PHINN, Muriel. 14.6.1928 - 1.12.2019 Peacefully at Acacia Park, Omokoroa, on 1st December 2019 aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronnie. Much loved Mother of Carol, Susan and Erica and Mother-in-law of John. Loved Gran of Daniel, Dave, Hollie, Jordan, Rory, Drew and Lincoln. Beloved GG to her nine great- grandchildren and loved by the dogs Inca and Molly. A farewell gathering for Muriel will be held at the Omokoroa Boat Club, The Esplanade, Omokoroa on Tuesday 10 December at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Cancer Research Trust NZ at www.cancerresearchtrust. org.nz or the Alzheimers New Zealand at www. alzheimers.org.nz Communications to the Phinn family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -