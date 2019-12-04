|
PHINN, Muriel. 14.6.1928 - 1.12.2019 Peacefully at Acacia Park, Omokoroa, on 1st December 2019 aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronnie. Much loved Mother of Carol, Susan and Erica and Mother-in-law of John. Loved Gran of Daniel, Dave, Hollie, Jordan, Rory, Drew and Lincoln. Beloved GG to her nine great- grandchildren and loved by the dogs Inca and Molly. A farewell gathering for Muriel will be held at the Omokoroa Boat Club, The Esplanade, Omokoroa on Tuesday 10 December at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Cancer Research Trust NZ at www.cancerresearchtrust. org.nz or the Alzheimers New Zealand at www. alzheimers.org.nz Communications to the Phinn family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 4, 2019