Murray Stuart CRICHTON

Murray Stuart CRICHTON Notice
CRICHTON, Murray Stuart . On 26th August passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family by his side. Aged 81. Much loved and devoted husband to Aroha. Adored father and father in law of Mandy, Natalie and Peter, Paul and Karen. treasured poppa to Taryn,Sean,Yasmin, Pascalle,Azini. Murray will be laying in state at 59 Waikite Road, Welcome Bay, Tauranga Service will be held at Mt Maunganui Surf Club. Marine Parade at 1pm Thursday 29 August laid to rest at Kenana Urupa Waitangi Te Puke. The family wish to thank the wonderful caring staff at Tauranga Hospital for their loving care of Murray.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2019
