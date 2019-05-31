|
MOON, Murray William Roger. 17/9/1950 - 31/5/2018. Ko ratou, ko riro atu Ka tu tonu Ki to tatou taha E arohanuitia ana E moke moke ana Ahakoa te taea te kite te taea te rongo Kei konei tonu e noho ana i roto i te rangimarie Those who have passed don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Still loved, still missed, and very dear. Unseen, unheard, but always near, resting in paradise Colleen (nee Moon), Norman, Mareesa, Darren, Mau, Glenn, Zayden, Kaea, Nathaniel, Jacob and Eden Tane.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 31, 2019