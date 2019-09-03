Home

WADLEY, Nance. 9.9.28 to 29.8.19 Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late John. Treasured and much loved mum of Stephen, Lynda and Margaret, and loved Grandma of Sean. Big sister of Trisha. At Mum's request, a private service was held on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Foundation for the Blind, Private Bag 99941, Newmarket Auckland. Communication to the Wadley Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 3, 2019
