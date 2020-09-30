|
CRESSWELL, Nancy Beatrice. On 24 September 2020 after 3 years battle with illness at the Ashwood Park Resthome, in her 86th year. Much loved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Wayne (deceased), Malcolm and Analita, Julie and Chris Ham, Tony and Karen, Kevin and Katrina, Jonathan and Dominica. A loved Gran of Olivia; Kiara, Jake; Nicole, Kayne, Larissa, Grace; Daniel, Shonteal; Ziggy, Franca, Frederica; Oliver and Charlie. Messages can be sent to 15a Stephenson St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Nancy's request a private family service has been held followed by cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 30, 2020