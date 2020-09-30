Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy CRESSWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Beatrice CRESSWELL

Add a Memory
Nancy Beatrice CRESSWELL Notice
CRESSWELL, Nancy Beatrice. On 24 September 2020 after 3 years battle with illness at the Ashwood Park Resthome, in her 86th year. Much loved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Wayne (deceased), Malcolm and Analita, Julie and Chris Ham, Tony and Karen, Kevin and Katrina, Jonathan and Dominica. A loved Gran of Olivia; Kiara, Jake; Nicole, Kayne, Larissa, Grace; Daniel, Shonteal; Ziggy, Franca, Frederica; Oliver and Charlie. Messages can be sent to 15a Stephenson St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Nancy's request a private family service has been held followed by cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -