SYKES, Nancy Beth, (Beth). Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the Bupa St Kilda Care Home on Sunday, 3rd November 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Carlene, Christine and Bradley Houghton, and Deidre and Tony Grey. Loved Gran of Carly, Cameron, Jarrod, Sarah, Tracy, Dale, Nicole, Andrew, Taylor, Ashton, Carter and her 15 Great- Grandchildren. A celebration of Beth's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 7th of November 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Sykes Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2019