Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy SYKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Beth (Beth) SYKES

Add a Memory
Nancy Beth (Beth) SYKES Notice
SYKES, Nancy Beth, (Beth). Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the Bupa St Kilda Care Home on Sunday, 3rd November 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Carlene, Christine and Bradley Houghton, and Deidre and Tony Grey. Loved Gran of Carly, Cameron, Jarrod, Sarah, Tracy, Dale, Nicole, Andrew, Taylor, Ashton, Carter and her 15 Great- Grandchildren. A celebration of Beth's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 7th of November 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Sykes Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -