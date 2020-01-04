|
RYAN, Nancy Elizabeth (nee Bootten). 15/12/1929 - 30/12/2019 Died aged 90 at Cedar Manor, Tauranga. Loved wife of the late John Thomas Ryan. Loving mother of Chris and Christine, Mark (deceased) and Faye Ryan. Devoted sister to Roger and Raewin Bootten and family. Loving grandmother to Paul and Uli Ryan, Anna and John Devoy, Kelly and Tim Marriott, Sarah and Mark Scobie, Lisa Ryan and Anthony Baker, Jemma Ryan, Kate Ryan and Paul Klein, and Reid Beban. Proud great grandmother of 12. A private family service was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Te Awamutu. May she rest in peace. All communication to the Ryan family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 4, 2020