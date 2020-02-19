|
McRAE, Naomi Louise. Passed away Saturday 15 February 2020. Loved and treasured only daughter of Ewen and Angela. Incredible sister to Alex and sister in law to Brit. Very special niece of Deb and cousin of Anton. Tragically taken too soon. Will be immeasurably missed by everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations to victimsupport.org.nz would represent Naomi's values. All communications to Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 19, 2020