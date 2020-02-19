Home

POWERED BY

Naomi Louise MCRAE

Add a Memory
Naomi Louise MCRAE Notice
McRAE, Naomi Louise. Passed away Saturday 15 February 2020. Loved and treasured only daughter of Ewen and Angela. Incredible sister to Alex and sister in law to Brit. Very special niece of Deb and cousin of Anton. Tragically taken too soon. Will be immeasurably missed by everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations to victimsupport.org.nz would represent Naomi's values. All communications to Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -