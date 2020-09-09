Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil. ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil. 21/12/1928- ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Neil. 21/12/1928- ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG, Neil. 21/12/1928- 4/7/2020 Neil passed away peacefully on the 4/9/20. He was a much loved husband of 68 years to Beryl. A cherished father to Dianne, Bruce and Karen. An awesome grandfather to eight and a great grandfather to many. He was also an adored brother to 10. As per Neil's wishes a memorial service was held on the 7/9/20 at his home. Neil will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him and especially by those in whose lives he played a significant role. Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and special friend- we love you and will hold you close in all that we do. Till we meet again.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -