WYLIE, Neil Andrew. 24/8/1961 - 21/11/2020 On Saturday 21st November 2020 our treasured Neil passed away, at home in Kerikeri surrounded by his family, after a brave battle that he couldn't win. Aged 59 years. Beloved husband and soul mate of Jeanne-Marie (Jim), adored Dad of David and Rachel, Lauren and Ben Williams, Scott and Tessa. Proud Grandad of Isla, Luke and Caitlyn. Loved son of the late John and Barbara Wylie, loved son-in-law of Ngaire Tiller, treasured brother of Judith and Grant Lander, Peter and Shay-Lee Wylie and fun uncle of all their families. A loyal friend to many. An immense loss but he will always walk beside us. Grateful thanks to Hospice Mid- Northland and staff at Bay of Islands Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Neil. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held on Friday 27 November 2020 at 2:30pm at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in Neil's memory to Hospice Mid-Northland would be very much appreciated. www.hospicemn.org.nz Our mighty totara has fallen.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 25, 2020