HOLMES, Neil. On July 23th 2019 peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Waihi Beach Coastguard, 509 Seaforth Rd Waihi Beach on Friday July 26th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waihi Beach Coastguard would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Holmes family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 24, 2019