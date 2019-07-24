Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil HOLMES

Add a Memory
Neil HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, Neil. On July 23th 2019 peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Waihi Beach Coastguard, 509 Seaforth Rd Waihi Beach on Friday July 26th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waihi Beach Coastguard would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Holmes family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.