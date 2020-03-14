Home

ATTWOOD, Neil William. 21.09.38 -10.03.20 Passed away in his home with family on Tuesday 10 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Adored Father and father in law of Jenny, Linda, Rhonda, Catherine, Chris, Matt and Clinton. Best Grandad of Hamish, Emma, Sophie, Kate, Rosie, Ben, Anna, Jimmy, Amy, Grace and Lucy. Sleep well Dad. At Neil's request, a private family service has been held. A Remembrance Day to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Neil and Elizabeth's home in April. Many thanks to Dr Nick Hanna, Dr Jonathan Tisch and the staff at Tauranga CCU, Tauranga St John Ambulance Service and Waipuna Hospice for their care. All communications to the Attwood Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 14, 2020
