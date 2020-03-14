|
ATTWOOD, Neil William. 21.09.38 -10.03.20 Passed away in his home with family on 10th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Adored Father and Father in Law of Jenny, Linda, Rhonda, Catherine, Chris, Matt and Clinton. Best Grandad of Hamish, Emma, Sophie, Kate, Rosie, Ben, Anna, Jimmy, Amy, Grace and Lucy. Sleep well Dad. At Neil's request a family only service has been held. A Remembrance Day to celebrate Neil's life with be held at Neil and Elizabeth's home in April. Many thanks to Dr Nick Hanna, Dr Johnathan Tisch and the staff at Tauranga CCU, Tauranga St John Ambulance Service and Waipuna Hospice for their care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 14, 2020