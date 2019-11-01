Home

Neill Donald Patrick MARRA

MARRA, Neill Donald Patrick. Peacefully at home surrounded by family on 31 October 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Karen. Father and father in law to Brad and Samantha, Kelley and Dwayne, Adam and Zara, Jodee and Jono, Jackie and Fran. Koro and Great Koro to fifteen adoring moko. A service to farewell Neill will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga on Mon 04 November 2pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice or consideration to registering as an organ donor.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 1, 2019
