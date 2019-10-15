Home

Neville Charles WADE

Neville Charles WADE Notice
WADE, Neville Charles. Sadly passed away on the 13th of October 2019, in Tauranga, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pamela Wade. Loved Son of the late Joy and Tom Wade. Much loved brother of Yvonne and Gary Armstrong; the late Donald Wade; the late Russell Wade and Pablita Wade. Favourite uncle to nieces and nephews of his large extended family. A celebration of Neville's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Thursday 17 October at 3pm. Communication to the Neville Wade Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 15, 2019
