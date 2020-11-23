Home

Neville Terence. JP QSM COSLETT

COSLETT, Neville Terence. JP, QSM Passed away peacefully at home in Papamoa, Tuesday 16 November aged 79 years. Much loved husband to his late wife Lorraine, A loving father to Lisa, Jayne and Gareth. A Poppa to his many grandchildren, and friend to everyone. A service for Neville will be held at St Marys Anglican Church, Marlin Street Mt Maunganui, on Thursday 26 November at 1:00pm. Communications to the Neville Coslett Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142. Tydi, a roddaist liw i'r wawr. A hud i'r machlud mwyn Amen.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 23, 2020
