WEARNE, Nicola Jane. (nee Sutherland) 16th March 1973 - 2nd November 2019. Nicola passed away after a courageous battle. Loved Mum of Cleo and Adam. Sister of Leif (Canada). Much loved daughter of Jude and Ian, and the late Alex Sutherland. Loved partner of Cory. She will be sadly missed by her numerous friends. The service for Nicola will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Thursday, the 7th of November 2019 at 2:00pm. All messages to the Wearne family c/- Legacy Funeral Homes Ltd, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2019