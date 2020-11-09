Home

Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
114 Elizabeth Street
Tauranga
Noelene Rosalie VAN IPEREN Notice
VAN IPEREN, Noelene Rosalie. Passed away peacefully on Friday, 6 November 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of the late Jan (John). Loved mother of Nick and Tracey, Fiona and Stephen. Loved Nana and Oma of her seven grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Noelene will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga, Wednesday 11 November at 1pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Communication to the van Iperen family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020
