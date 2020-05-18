|
SISSON, Noeline Sara. 26 April 1940 - 15 May 2020 Aged 80 years. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Much loved and treasured wife and soulmate of Robin. Cherished mum and mother in law of Dirk and Grace, Maria and Philip, Carl and Davina, Todd and Stepie. Adored and loved Nana of Olivia, Rory, Koby, Georgia, Bayley, George, Matthew, Jeremy, Renee and Stefan. Adored Sister and friend of Shirley, Marie, Yvonne and their families. Special thanks to Dr Catherine Bryne, the nurses and carers at Waipuna Hospice. In Noeline's memory in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice, at rwaipunahospice.org.nz A private service for Noeline will be held. May you rest in peace our darling, until we meet again, we love you. Communications to The Sisson Family, PO Box 2266, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 18, 2020