Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map

Nola Evelyn NICHOLAS

Nola Evelyn NICHOLAS Notice
NICHOLAS, Nola Evelyn. Peacefully at home on Saturday 14 March 2020. Loved wife of the late Phil Nicholas and the late Peter Fletcher. Mum of Christine F., Julie, Craig and Brett. Step-Mum to Karen, Robert, John, and Christine G. Loving Nana and Great-Nana to all of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Nola is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 19 March, 2020 at 11.00am. Communications to the family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 17, 2020
