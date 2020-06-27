Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Nola Isobel FORD

Nola Isobel FORD Notice
FORD, Nola Isobel. Peacefully on 25 June 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village in her 94th year. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Ken. Loving mother and mother in law of Virginia (Ginny) and Wayne Parker (Te Puna), Penny and the late Jim Rule (Tauranga). Amazing grandmother of Daniel, Sarah, Michael; Crispin and Justin. Great Grandma Nola of Harrison, Charlie, Poppy; Finn, Aleisha; Max, Maya; and Zane. A Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Nola's life will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 11th July at 11am. Communications to the Ford family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 27, 2020
