Norah Frances. (nee O'Grady of Springdale CARSON

Norah Frances. (nee O'Grady of Springdale CARSON Notice
CARSON, Norah Frances. (nee O'Grady of Springdale). On Tuesday 24 March 2020, Norah passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital aged 87 years. Much loved soulmate for 72 years of Peter (Husband). Much loved mum and mum- in-law of Paul and Rose (Te Kowhai), Kerry and Kaylene (Taupo), Tony and Sherryl (Tauranga), Catherine and Rhys (Mt Maunganui) Mark and Janine (Auckland). Loved Nana to her eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Youngest daughter of Percy and Margaret O'Grady (Deceased of Springdale) and loved sister Myra Roach (deceased), Rona Davies (Deceased), Molly Bruce (Morrinsville) Patrick O'Grady (Deceased) and Maurice O'Grady (Deceased). Private cremation has been held. A Memorial Mass and Gathering will be held at a later date to be advised. Grateful thanks to the staff of Somervale Metlifecare for their wonderful care of Norah. Communication to the Carson family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 26, 2020
