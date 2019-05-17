Home

RAMSAY, Noreen Amy. On 14 May 2019, aged 95. Formerly of Palmerston North, Tokoroa, Te Puke, and latterly Mount Maunganui. Daughter of Egerton and Amy Siddells (Palmerston North), younger sister and sister-in-law of Norman and Joyce (Raglan), and Colin and Anthea (Clyde). Cherished wife of Max, much loved cousin of Lorraine (Snells Beach), loved aunt of Diane (Feilding), and beloved "Auntie Bet" to Bill (Alexandra), Greg (Christchurch) and Lin (Raumati South). Special thanks to Irene and Bruce Remnant, (Tauranga), Steve Aitken, Jennifer Taplin, and Aleisha and Levon Grimmer (Mt Maunganui), for their loving support of Noreen. In accordance with Noreen's wishes, no funeral will take place, and a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the SPCA, at bit.ly/naramsay1405 or may be posted to PO Box 2087, Seventh Avenue, Tauranga 3140. Messages to Lin Jackson, 86B The Esplanade, Raumati South 5032.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 17, 2019
