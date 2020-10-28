Home

Norma Agnes. (nee Robertson BRIGHTWELL Notice
BRIGHTWELL, Norma Agnes. (nee Robertson) Died peacefully at Village at the Park on Thursday 22nd October 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, loved mother of Kathryn and John, and grandmother of Helen and Samantha. Special thanks to the staff at Village at the Park for their care of Norma. Messages to 'the Brightwell family' may be left in Norma's tribute book at www. tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, Wellington. A Remembrance Service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday 30th October 2020 at 2pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2020
