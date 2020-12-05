|
TAYLOR, Norma Eileen. (nee Hamblyn) Passed away peacefully December 4th 2020, aged 96. Now with her Lord, Mac and Mark. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac. Much loved Mum, Mother- in-law, Grandma and Great Grandma to Phillip and Anne, Ian and Deborah, Andrew and Lyn, David and Christine, and Mark (deceased) and families. Loved sister of Pat. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday December 12 at Saint Peters in the City, 130 Spring Street, Tauranga. The family would love you to bring flowers from your garden to place on Norma's casket.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 5, 2020