Norma Isabel HOLLIS

Norma Isabel HOLLIS Notice
HOLLIS, Norma Isabel. WW2 Service No: 813681 2nd NZEF Japan. Passed away in her sleep at Mt Maunganui on 9 September 2019 aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vern. Loved mother and mother in law of Lynette and Ken, and Grant and Kerry. Much loved nan of Matthew and Andrew, Aaron and Michelle, Joel and Carly, Ryan and Justine, Lachlan and Sarah, and her 7 great grandchildren. A service for Norma will be held at the Mount Harbour Chapel cnr Tawa and Puriri Streets, Mt Maunganui on Monday 16 September at 11am, followed by burial at Matamata Cemetery. Messages to the Hollis family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 12, 2019
