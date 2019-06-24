Home

ROBERTS, Norman George. Norm passed away after an accident on Wednesday 19 June 2019. He was the much- loved husband of Lorna Roberts, father of Sue and Heather, father-in-law of Barry and Murray and brother to Margaret. Fondly remembered by his 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Norm's life, on Tuesday 25 June 1.00pm, at St Peter's Anglican Church, Victoria Street, Mt Maunganui. In lieu of flowers, Lorna asks you to instead make a donation to the St John Ambulance, 30 Girven Road, Mt Maunganui 3116. Communication to the Roberts Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 24, 2019
