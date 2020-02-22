|
|
CLARK, Nyra Marion (Nyra) (nee Simmons). Born February 13,1920. Passed away on February 17, 2020. Loving widow of Dick Clark, much loved mother of Julie and Michael, mother in law of Val Clark and Mike Walls. Treasured grandmother, great grandmother and aunt of so many who will miss her. The family would like to thank the staff and carers of Ultimatecare Oakland Tauranga for their diligence and kindness. A private cremation has taken place at Nyra's request.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 22, 2020