Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Rd
Tauranga
Olive Clara HYSLOP

Olive Clara HYSLOP Notice
HYSLOP, Olive Clara. With great sadness Olive passed away on 24 September 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, beloved mother of Joanne and her husband Martin. Cherished Gran of Cameron and his partner Rachael, Bryson and his wife Jennifer. Much loved Great Gran of Clara. We will always have fond memories to share and cherish. A service for Olive is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 1 October 2020 at 2.00pm. Communications to the Hyslop family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2020
