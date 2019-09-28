|
TORSTONSON, Owen James. On 26th September, 2019. Loved and loving husband of Shirley. Loved father of Shayne and Paula, Rob and Luci, and Mike. Loved Granddad of 8 grandchildren, and 'GG Dad' of 5 great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Owen's life will be held at the Paeroa and Districts War Memorial Hall, Normanby Road, Paeroa, on Tuesday 1st October at 11:00am, followed by interment at Omahu Cemetery, Wharepoa Road, Hikutaia. Communications to: 027 5493303.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2019