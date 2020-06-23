Home

BOARD, Owen Kenneth. Passed away peacefully on June 21st at Summerset by the Sea aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Lesley for almost 63 years. Loved father of the late Virginia Harrison (Katikati), Neil (Waitomo) and Diana (Waihi Beach). Very special Grandad of Kris, Matt and Sam, Tasha, Toni, Ashlee and Jakob, Hannah, Katie and Eden and great granddad of William, Jessie Keiva, Ada and Billie A funeral to celebrate Owen's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Beach Rd Katikati on Friday 26th June at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 23, 2020
