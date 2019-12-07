|
JONES, Paddy. Passed in Tauranga Hospital on Thursday 5 December 2019 aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Gavin. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Gavin, the late Stephen, Robyn and Bob; and Pip. Much loved Grandma of Ben, Annie, Jennifer, Stacey, Jodie, Megan, Josh, Briar and Emma and her six great- grandchildren. A funeral for Paddy will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd Tauranga on Monday 9 December at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance at www.stjohn.org.nz. Communications to the Jones family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 7, 2019