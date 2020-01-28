|
HILL, Pamela Glynneth. Passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family on 26 January 2020. Much loved wife of David. Cherished Mum of Jonathan and Kylie Boswell, and Justin and Carolyn Boswell. Proud Nana of Jackson, Emma, Jake, Jasper and Archer. A celebration of Pam's life will be held on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 11.30am at the Sal-vation Army Citadel, London Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wai-kato will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the church. All communication to Pam's family may be sent care of PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247. PELLOWS FUNERAL DIRECTORS FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 28, 2020