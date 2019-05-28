KLISKEY, Pamela Joy. (Pam) Passed away peacefully at Oakland, Tauranga on Wednesday 22 May 2019. Beloved wife of Jake (deceased). Cherished Mum of Keryn and Lisa, Andrew, Murray and Jenny. Adored Nan of Bryn, Matthew, Jadon and Samuel. Loved sister of John and Margaret. She always had a smile, joy in her heart and loved a good chat. We will love and miss you always. Rest with Jesus along with Jake. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Vision West, Tauranga Hospital and Oaklands Care together with her Church families. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at St Paul's Co-operating Church, 242 Dickson Rd Papamoa Beach on Friday 31 May, at 1pm with a private cremation on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, P.O Box 2387 Tauranga. Communication to the Kliskey Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019