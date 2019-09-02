Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat BLACKBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat . nee Rasmussen (Beattie) BLACKBURN

Add a Memory
Pat . nee Rasmussen (Beattie) BLACKBURN Notice
BLACKBURN, Pat (Beattie). nee Rasmussen Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua on 29 August 2019. Loved wife of Max (deceased) and Ferg Beattie (deceased), mother of Don Beattie and Jill O'Connor. Gran to Mark, Lisa, David, Sean and Fergus, and five Great Grandchildren Jade, Hunter (deceased), Travis, James and Paige. She will be greatly missed by her and Max's family. A service for Pat will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 3 September at 1.30pm. Communication to the Blackburn Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.