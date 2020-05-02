Home

Patricia Jean. FOSTER

Patricia Jean. FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Patricia Jean. 14.04.1934 to 28.04.2020 Suddenly in Tauranga aged 86 years. Beloved Mother to Kathleen, Paul, John, Joanne, Donald, Susan and Stuart. Patricia was also much loved and cherished by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We are sure she is playing the piano and making amazing music with the angels in heaven. Thank you to the kind staff at Cedar Manor Sixth Ave for caring for our Mum. The family will be having a private ceremony. Correspondence to the family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 2, 2020
