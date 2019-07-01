|
PAMMENT, Patricia Joy. (nee Wisnewski) Peacefully at home on 28th June, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Pamment. Loving mother of Isabel, and mother in law of Peter (deceased). Much loved nana of Anton and Gulnaz, Kathryn and Daren Furness, Claire and Tony Mills, and Eloise. Treasured nana-big of Sophia, Layla and Thomas, Lachlan and Noah, Isla and Madeline, and Alexander. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, Beach Rd, Katikati on Thursday 4th July at 1:00pm. Rosary will be recited in the Church Wednesday evening at 7pm. "Rest in Peace". In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Church Foyer. Messages to the Pamment family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019