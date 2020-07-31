Home

Patricia Mary (Pat) JACKSON

Patricia Mary (Pat) JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Patricia Mary (Pat). Aged 91 years, passed peacefully at Cedar Manor Rest Home Tauranga, on Tuesday 28th July 2020. Born in Essex England in 1929 and emigrated to NZ in 1956. Resided in Wellington, Levin, Hamilton and latterly in Tauranga. Wife of Edward (Ed) who passed in 2015, mother of Eddie, grandmother of Peter and David, great grandmother of Katie, beloved mother in law of Bronwyn, and nana to Grace and Dylan. She will be sorely missed. A service for Pat will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel on Monday 3rd August at 1pm. Messages to the Jackson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 31, 2020
