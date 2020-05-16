|
SWINBURNE, Patricia (Pat). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12 May 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village Hospital, Tauranga. Cherished wife and soulmate of Charles (Chas) for 66 years. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Jacqueline and the late Geoffrey; Wayne and Kathryn, Craig and Anne-Marie. Adored Grandma of David, Nicola and Chris, Adam, Melinda, Tyler and Riley. Granny Pat of Ella and Levi. Much loved Sister-in-law of Doreen and the late Harry. Aunty of Jan and the late Dean and Kerry- Anne. Pat was such a loving person who saw only the best in everyone she met. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Bob Owens Retirement Village for the comfort and care provided Pat over the last three months. In view of current restrictions a private cremation is to be held. In Pat's memory donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz Pat will live forever in our hearts. Communications to the Swinburne family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 16, 2020