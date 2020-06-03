Home

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peters Anglican Church
Beach Road
Katikati
Patricia (Trisha) WALTON

Patricia (Trisha) WALTON Notice
WALTON, Patricia (Trisha). Peacefully at Athenree Lifecare on June 1st 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Stan for 58 years. Much loved Mum of Lloyd, Shelley and Shaun. Proud Grandma of Erena Jo, and Zara. Dear sister of Maureen. A service for Trisha will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Beach Road Katikati on Wednesday June 10th at 1pm followed by burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Alzheimers NZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 3, 2020
