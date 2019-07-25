|
GRIFFIN, Patrick Fitzgerald (Griff). Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 23 July 2019, aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Trish. Loved by his four sons and their wives, Wayne and Treana, Ken and Maree, Barry and Susan, Ian and Christine, and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Griff will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Friday 26 July at 2pm. Communication to the Griffin Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 25, 2019