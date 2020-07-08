Home

Patrick John DUNN

DUNN, Patrick John. Pat passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on 6th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jan, and Dad of Carl (deceased), Stephen, Stephanie, and Christopher. Proud Poppa of 6 and Great Poppa of 5. Loved brother of Eric, Trevor, Bill, and the late Eunice, Tina, Thomas, and Daniel. Following a private cremation, a memorial service for Pat will be held St Pius X, 89 Beach Road Katikati on Friday July 10th at 11.30am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 8, 2020
