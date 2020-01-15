Home

JONES, Paul Allerding. Passed away on 5 January 2020 peacefully at Tauranga Public Hospital in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father of David, Robert and Wendy (deceased), father in law of Anne and Miyuki, and grandfather of Sophie, Emma, Griffin and Leigh. Special thanks to all staff of Ward 4b. In accordance with Paul's wishes a private service was held on 10 January. Correspondence to the Jones family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 15, 2020
