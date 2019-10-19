Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul SHERIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul James SHERIFF

Add a Memory
Paul James SHERIFF Notice
SHERIFF, Paul James. 27.11.1939-16.10.2019 Peacefully at home surrounded by his family in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Bambi. Loved father of Jason and Kerstin, Kirstine and Will, Lisa and Ned. Loved grandfather of Victoria, Courtney, Lachlan, Jamie, Zoltan and Jodicy. Great grandfather of Holly. A service for Paul will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 21 October 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Sheriff family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.