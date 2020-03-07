Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Michael's Catholic Church
6 Beatrice Road
Remuera
View Map

Paul John HEENEY

Add a Memory
Paul John HEENEY Notice
HEENEY, Paul John. On Wednesday 4 March 2020, died peacefully surrounded by Barbara and family at Rawhiti Estate, Auckland. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara for 63 years. Much loved and admired father of Mary-Louise (deceased), John and Stephen, Margaret, Catherine and Allan, and Tom and Fee. Special friend and father to Peter Macklow (deceased) and Mary. A blessed grandfather of Georgia, Charlotte, Andrew, Harriott, George and Tilly. Special thanks to Louisa and to the caring team at Rawhiti Estate who took such great care of him. A Mass will be celebrated at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera, Auckland on Wednesday 11 March at 1pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -