KRUGER, Paul. Peacefully at home, on 15 August 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Lydia Kruger. Loved and respected father of Dissie, Jacus, and Paul Kruger. Special thanks to everyone who assisted and supported Paul and family over the last few months. Paul's funeral service was held at St Enochs Church, Tauranga on 20 August 2020 at 10:30am followed by burial. Correspondence to the Kruger Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 22, 2020