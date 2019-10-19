|
|
DENSEM, Peter Alex. Service Number 2488 RNZN WWII. Peacefully in Tauranga on Wednesday 16th October 2019, aged 102 years. Beloved son of Peter and Mabel Densem, brother of May, and Roderick (Rod) (all deceased). Loved and cherished uncle of Michael, Alan, and Judith (Judy). Tauranga born and bred with a wealth of knowledge of the city, harbour and outer islands, and well respected teacher and headmaster in the area. A WWII veteran, sailor, educator, mentor, story teller and genuine kiwi, Peter was a true gentleman to the end. Sail free, you have been an incredible inspiration to the many lives you have touched. Our special thanks to Althorp Village, Radius Althorp staff and special friends who have supported Peter in his latter years. Friends are invited to join the family to celebrate Peter's wonderful life, at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Thursday 24th October at 2.00pm. Communication to the Densem family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2019