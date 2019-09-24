Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GOLDSBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alfred GOLDSBURY

Add a Memory
Peter Alfred GOLDSBURY Notice
GOLDSBURY, Peter Alfred. Peacefully on Saturday 21st September 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Raewyn. Much loved dad of Robin and Gary, Jeff and Sharon, Pj and Chris, and Liane. Adored Poppa to his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Kawerau Bowling Club Plunket Street, Kawerau on Thursday 26th of September at 11am, followed by burial at Kawerau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Kawerau SPCA C/-PO Box 111, Kawerau or may be left at the Service. Messages to the Goldsbury family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.