Peter Anthony (Flake Taylor) TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Peter Anthony (Flake Taylor). 10.7.42 - 29.12.19 Dearly loved and adored husband of Marie Taylor and father of Natasha, Kylie, Kimberly and Deidre. Adoring Koro to Taylor, Jakob, Louis, Jack, Lachlan, Charli, Maddison and Stella. Loved brother of Esther, Alison and Shirley. Passed away peacefully with close family and Kirstie, who will always be a special part of our family. A private cremation as per wishes. A celebration of his life will be held, details to be confirmed. Moemai raa e paa. Haere ki te okiokinga ki tou maatua, ki ou tupuna ki tua o te aarai. Moemai raa.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 31, 2019
